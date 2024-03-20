VP Shettima Spearheads Skilled Workforce Initiative, Unveils National Council on Skills Strategies in Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially inaugurated the reconstituted National Council on Skills (NCS) with a clarion call to its members to forge a pathway towards creating a highly skilled workforce in Nigeria. The ceremony, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, underscored the administration's commitment to harnessing and harmonizing skills development across the nation.

In his address, Vice President Shettima outlined the administration's comprehensive strategy to bolster Nigeria's workforce. Key initiatives include the harmonization of skills development policies, the acceleration of the National Skills Qualification Framework, the establishment of robust funding mechanisms, and a push for professional certification across sectors. With a keen awareness of the nation's current challenges and the monumental tasks that lie ahead, Shettima emphasized the NCS's vital role as a policy driver within Nigeria's skills ecosystem.

New Council Members and Stakeholder Engagement

The Vice President announced the inclusion of two pivotal members to the council: the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education, and the Chairman of the Committee of Sector Skill Councils in Nigeria.

This expansion underscores the administration's proactive approach to confronting the skills sector's challenges head-on. Shettima's speech also highlighted the administration's dedication to supporting all stakeholders within the skills ecosystem, aiming to address the sector's lack of standardization and regulation that currently impedes its full potential.

Empowering the Informal Sector and Enhancing TVET

Central to the Vice President's message was the acknowledgment of the informal sector's significant contribution to Nigeria's GDP. The administration's goal is to cultivate a skilled workforce that can make meaningful contributions both nationally and internationally.

Shettima also stressed the critical importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a cornerstone of the administration's action plan. He called on council members to engage actively in discussions and collaborate on developing a comprehensive action plan that addresses the nation's skills development needs.