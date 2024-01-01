en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

VIWMA and Local Organizations Collaborate for Environmental Stewardship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
VIWMA and Local Organizations Collaborate for Environmental Stewardship

As the Virgin Islands enters into the bright sunlit days of summer, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) steps up its community outreach and educational drive. The Authority is currently working with local organizations, offering presentations to create an environmentally conscious community. A prominent participant in this initiative is the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp, which is engaging with the VIWMA’s ‘Preserving Paradise Buddies’ (PPB) program.

Embracing Waste Diversion Strategies

The Skillz Camp, working in close coordination with VIWMA, is taking active measures to contribute to waste diversion. The term ‘waste diversion’ stands for the process of steering away waste from landfills and directing it towards more sustainable processes. These include recycling, composting, and reusing materials. The commitment of the Antilles camp towards environmental stewardship is commendable and a shining example for others to follow.

VIWMA Forging Community Partnerships

This effort by the Antilles camp is a part of a broader partnership that VIWMA has established within the local community. This collective includes schools such as the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School (IEKHS) and organizations like the 2024 X Corp. These alliances have a shared goal – to promote sustainable waste management practices and foster environmental consciousness within the community. They reflect the proactive strategy of VIWMA to involve various community sectors in its mission to manage waste effectively and responsibly.

Encouraging A Collaborative Approach

These partnerships represent a collaborative approach, encouraging everyone to play their part in preserving the environment. The initiative empowers individuals to make an impact and contribute to the collective efforts of the community. It serves as a reminder that every contribution, however small, counts towards achieving a larger goal. This collaborative effort is a testament to the fact that the responsibility of environmental stewardship rests with each one of us, and together, we can make a significant difference.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. College Enrollment Hits a Downturn: A Look into the State of Higher Education

By Israel Ojoko

The Value of a Degree: Weighing Career Satisfaction Against Earnings Potential

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Pepperdine Law Students Aid Maui Wildfire Victims with Pro Bono Legal Help

By Saboor Bayat

Childhood Neighborhoods and Future Economic Status: A Study's Insight

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More ...
@Education · 20 mins
Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More ...
heart comment 0
Bataan’s Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: Implications and Consequences

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: Implications and Consequences
Nationwide College Enrollment Plummets Amid Pandemic and Rising Debt

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nationwide College Enrollment Plummets Amid Pandemic and Rising Debt
The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence

By Nimrah Khatoon

The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence
Latest Headlines
World News
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
49 seconds
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
54 seconds
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
59 seconds
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
1 min
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
2 mins
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2 mins
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
3 mins
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
3 mins
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
10 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
14 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
58 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app