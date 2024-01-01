VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Team Up for Environmental Stewardship

As the hot summer season continues, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) has not paused in its community engagement and educational efforts. Most recently, the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp threw its weight behind VIWMA’s cause, donning Preserving Paradise Buddies (PPB)—an emblem of VIWMA’s initiative to promote waste diversion and environmental sustainability.

A Slam Dunk for Environmental Awareness

This partnership with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is a clear demonstration of the importance of community alliances in nurturing a commitment to appropriate waste management practices. It’s not just about heightening the visibility of waste diversion initiatives—it’s about ingraining in young athletes the criticality of preserving their environment.

More Than Just a Game

The Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp has seamlessly woven VIWMA’s environmental stewardship agenda into its summer activities. By doing so, it educates attendees about waste management and the urgency of environmental responsibility. This collaboration stands as a shining example of community engagement in environmental conservation.

VIWMA’s Proactive Community Engagement

This partnership with the sports camp is reflective of VIWMA’s proactive strategy to incorporate various community sectors, including sports and education, into its mission to manage waste effectively. The initiative extends VIWMA’s waste diversion message to a broader audience, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship within the Virgin Islands.