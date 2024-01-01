en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Team Up for Environmental Stewardship

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Team Up for Environmental Stewardship

As the hot summer season continues, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) has not paused in its community engagement and educational efforts. Most recently, the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp threw its weight behind VIWMA’s cause, donning Preserving Paradise Buddies (PPB)—an emblem of VIWMA’s initiative to promote waste diversion and environmental sustainability.

A Slam Dunk for Environmental Awareness

This partnership with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is a clear demonstration of the importance of community alliances in nurturing a commitment to appropriate waste management practices. It’s not just about heightening the visibility of waste diversion initiatives—it’s about ingraining in young athletes the criticality of preserving their environment.

More Than Just a Game

The Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp has seamlessly woven VIWMA’s environmental stewardship agenda into its summer activities. By doing so, it educates attendees about waste management and the urgency of environmental responsibility. This collaboration stands as a shining example of community engagement in environmental conservation.

VIWMA’s Proactive Community Engagement

This partnership with the sports camp is reflective of VIWMA’s proactive strategy to incorporate various community sectors, including sports and education, into its mission to manage waste effectively. The initiative extends VIWMA’s waste diversion message to a broader audience, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship within the Virgin Islands.

0
Education
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Odisha Public Service Commission Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for Post Graduate Teachers

By Dil Bar Irshad

CORBON Urges Amendment to Builders Registration Act Amid Rising Construction Incidents

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Africa's Education Sector Faces Placement Shortfall

By Israel Ojoko

India's Unique Development Path: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cambodia's 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education: Charting the Co ...
@Cambodia · 27 mins
Cambodia's 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education: Charting the Co ...
heart comment 0
JSSC Announces Application Process for JPMCCE 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

JSSC Announces Application Process for JPMCCE 2023
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea’s Future

By BNN Correspondents

President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
Revealed: The Most Common Birthday in the United States

By Quadri Adejumo

Revealed: The Most Common Birthday in the United States
Roy Spence’s Make It Movement Redefines Post-High School Education

By Salman Khan

Roy Spence's Make It Movement Redefines Post-High School Education
Latest Headlines
World News
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria's Progress
1 min
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria's Progress
South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation's Future
2 mins
South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation's Future
Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event
2 mins
Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event
Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine
4 mins
Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
5 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Victim Advocates for Tighter Anti-Spiking Laws: A Call for Recognition and Action
6 mins
Victim Advocates for Tighter Anti-Spiking Laws: A Call for Recognition and Action
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program
6 mins
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case
6 mins
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
9 mins
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
5 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
26 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
35 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
37 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
39 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
52 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app