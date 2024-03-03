Vivo Partners with SOS Children's Villages in Bangladesh for 'Capture the Future' CSR Initiative

Vivo has embarked on a three-year-long journey with SOS Children's Villages, Bangladesh to launch 'Capture the Future', a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project aimed at empowering children through imaging technology. The partnership was officially announced during a ceremony at SOS Children's Village Dhaka, highlighting Vivo's commitment to donate Tk80 lakh to foster creativity and education among Bangladesh's youth.

Empowering Future Generations

The 'Capture the Future' project is designed to utilize the power of imaging technology to broaden children's horizons and spark their imagination. By donating smartphones for educational use in imaging courses, Vivo aims to address educational challenges and enhance the developmental opportunities available to children across Bangladesh. This initiative aligns with Bangladesh's rapid economic growth, focusing on optimizing educational resources to support child development comprehensively.

Imaging Courses and Journeys

Over the next three years, the project will facilitate 144 public imaging course classes across six SOS Children's Villages nationwide. This initiative will not only provide an all-rounded education for the children but also organize annual imaging journeys. During these journeys, Vivo mentors will teach the art of photography and videography, enabling children to document their stories through advanced imaging technologies. The culmination of these efforts will be a public service announcement video and an exhibition titled 'Capture the Future', showcasing the children's creative works and aspirations.

Bridging Cultures and Dreams

The initiative has garnered support from various quarters, including Yue Liwen, culture counsellor at the Chinese embassy, who expressed hopes for the children to become pillars of the nation and build bridges of friendship between China and Bangladesh. The launch ceremony saw attendance from both Vivo representatives and SOS Children's Villages, Bangladesh, alongside members of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) and the CTO Forum Bangladesh, underscoring a collective commitment to nurturing the next generation's growth and creativity.

Through 'Capture the Future', Vivo not only aims to provide technological tools for learning and creativity but also to inspire children to envision a brighter, more imaginative future. This initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing educational resources in Bangladesh, fostering a culture of learning and creativity that transcends borders and generations.