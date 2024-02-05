Vivian Filer: Honoring a Queen Mother's Service to the Black Community

Vivian Filer, an eminent personality in the Gainesville and Alachua County Black community, has left an indelible mark in the spheres of nursing, education, and community service. The crowning achievement in her illustrious career came in June last year when she was bestowed with the title of Queen Mother Mangye Naa Amiami Osuowaa Okropong I, a title of high honor, reserved for women in African and African Diaspora traditions, acknowledging their invaluable service to the community.

The Beginning of a Noble Journey

Filer's journey into nursing began under the influence of Rosa Lundy and Flossie Maxey, two dedicated nurses from her church. The former holds the distinction of being the first Black public health nurse in Alachua County. Impressed by their devotion, Filer decided to tread the path of nursing, a decision that would later lead to significant contributions in the field.

Notable Accomplishments in Nursing and Education

Over the years, Filer's career has been marked by remarkable achievements. She served as a nursing professor and interim director of health sciences at Santa Fe Community College (now Santa Fe College). In her pursuit of strengthening the nursing community, she co-founded the Greater Gainesville Black Nurses Association alongside Voncea Brusha. Her leadership and years of service have been instrumental in shaping the nursing landscape in Gainesville and beyond.

The Storyteller and Preservationist

Not just a nurse and educator, Filer is also renowned for her storytelling abilities, a skill she honed under Frederica Jones, the late wife of A. Quinn Jones, a renowned figure in Black education in Alachua County. Her commitment to preserving Black history and culture earned her the 2022 Sarah Matheson Award and led her to spearhead the renovation of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center. This endeavor is a testament to her dedication to highlighting and celebrating the rich heritage of the Black community.

Filer's remarkable journey underscores the importance of volunteer work and the power of collaboration in achieving success. Acknowledging the support she received throughout her life, Filer remains a humble servant of the community, a guiding light for many, and a true testament to the impact of service on society.