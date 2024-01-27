VIT Mathematical Meet - 2024: Former Chief Secretary Advocates for the Role of Mathematics in Critical Thinking

In a powerful testament to the relevance and value of mathematics, V. Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary, delivered an insightful speech at the VIT Mathematical Meet - 2024 held at VIT's campus. The national event served as a competitive platform for school students, fostering their interest and proficiency in mathematics.

Mathematics: The Pillar of Critical Thinking

Anbu emphasized the pivotal role of mathematics in nurturing critical thinking and preserving brain health. He proposed that the discipline, in its essence, is a tool for problem-solving and logical reasoning. Mathematics, according to Anbu, promotes brain sharpness by creating active neurons, thereby maintaining cerebral youthfulness.

Mathematics: Steeped in History

Illustrating the historical relevance of mathematics, Anbu referenced ancient fossil findings of tally markings, suggesting that numerical understanding preceded alphabetic knowledge in human evolution. He pointed out that mathematical principles formed the bedrock of ancient literature such as Sangam and Tirukural.

Mathematics: Driving Scientific Advancements

Furthermore, Anbu underscored the integral role of mathematics in propelling advancements across various scientific fields. He highlighted its practical applications in diverse areas, including agriculture, poetry, and music, thus emphasizing the omnipresence of mathematical principles.

G. Viswanathan, the founder chancellor of VIT, corroborated Anbu's assertions in his presidential address. He advocated for the importance of mathematics beyond academics, underlining its influence on finance, investment, and day-to-day life. The VIT Mathematical Meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from 2,600 students representing 49 schools. 99 winners were celebrated and awarded prizes for their mathematical prowess. Notable attendees at the event included VIT's vice-presidents, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, along with A. Lakshmi, deputy project director of Chandrayaan-3 from ISRO.