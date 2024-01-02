en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bosnia

Visitor Numbers Surge at the ‘Tunnel of Salvation’ Memorial Complex

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Visitor Numbers Surge at the ‘Tunnel of Salvation’ Memorial Complex

The ‘Tunnel of Salvation’, or the Tunnel D-B, a significant memorial complex in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, witnessed a considerable rise in visitor attendance, reaching over 160,000 in the past year. This is a significant uptick from the previous year’s record of 100,000 visitors.

Reason for Surge in Visitors

Elvira Kokor, a public relations specialist with the Sarajevo Canton Memorial Fund, attributes this rise to ongoing initiatives such as ‘Open Days’ and the ‘School of Remembrance Culture’, which attracted close to 9,500 students and teachers. The tunnel, a key site during the siege and defense of Sarajevo, has been drawing international visitors, particularly from Arab countries, Turkey, Europe, and Asia, with a marked interest from China.

Enhancements and Future Plans

The KS Memorial Fund has been proactive in enhancing the complex’s offerings, including exhibitions, workshops, and educational activities to cultivate a culture of remembrance. In 2023, to commemorate the tunnel’s 30th anniversary, an exhibition titled ‘Transformation: From Earth to Salvation, from Salvation to Memory – Tunnel D-B Memorial Complex’ was introduced. The Memorial Fund has future plans to establish an Educational Center, continue cultural education projects, and reconstruct a part of the tunnel to preserve its authenticity and significance.

Challenges and Focus

Restoring the original length of the tunnel presents technical and safety challenges. However, the current focus is on improving the existing parts of the complex, ensuring the continued growth in visitors and the preservation of this significant historical site.

0
Bosnia Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bosnia-Herzegovina: A Call for Improved Preparedness

By Nitish Verma

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 4 days
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
36 seconds
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
1 min
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
1 min
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
1 min
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
1 min
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
2 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
3 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
10 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
43 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app