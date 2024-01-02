Visitor Numbers Surge at the ‘Tunnel of Salvation’ Memorial Complex

The ‘Tunnel of Salvation’, or the Tunnel D-B, a significant memorial complex in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, witnessed a considerable rise in visitor attendance, reaching over 160,000 in the past year. This is a significant uptick from the previous year’s record of 100,000 visitors.

Reason for Surge in Visitors

Elvira Kokor, a public relations specialist with the Sarajevo Canton Memorial Fund, attributes this rise to ongoing initiatives such as ‘Open Days’ and the ‘School of Remembrance Culture’, which attracted close to 9,500 students and teachers. The tunnel, a key site during the siege and defense of Sarajevo, has been drawing international visitors, particularly from Arab countries, Turkey, Europe, and Asia, with a marked interest from China.

Enhancements and Future Plans

The KS Memorial Fund has been proactive in enhancing the complex’s offerings, including exhibitions, workshops, and educational activities to cultivate a culture of remembrance. In 2023, to commemorate the tunnel’s 30th anniversary, an exhibition titled ‘Transformation: From Earth to Salvation, from Salvation to Memory – Tunnel D-B Memorial Complex’ was introduced. The Memorial Fund has future plans to establish an Educational Center, continue cultural education projects, and reconstruct a part of the tunnel to preserve its authenticity and significance.

Challenges and Focus

Restoring the original length of the tunnel presents technical and safety challenges. However, the current focus is on improving the existing parts of the complex, ensuring the continued growth in visitors and the preservation of this significant historical site.