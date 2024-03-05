Visakhapatnam Launches Bhavitha: CM Y.S. Jagan's Bold Move for Youth Skill Development

In a significant step towards enhancing skill development among youth, Visakhapatnam witnessed the launch of Bhavitha, a comprehensive programme aimed at creating a vibrant skill development ecosystem. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between industry requirements and educational institutions, thereby promising a brighter future for the young workforce.

Empowering Youth through Skills and Knowledge

The inauguration of Bhavitha marks a pivotal moment in the state's approach towards education and employment. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing a gathering of students and trained youth, emphasized the programme's objective to make youth readily employable by equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge. The Chief Minister's vision extends beyond traditional education, aiming to align with global standards by enabling students to earn certificates from prestigious institutions like Harvard and MIT in emerging courses.

Revolutionizing the Educational Landscape

The Chief Minister also unveiled the AP Skill Universe web portal and mobile app, serving as a comprehensive platform for coordinating skill training and development programmes. Highlighting the state's commitment to revolutionizing the educational system, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out the necessity of job-oriented courses in today's competitive world. With 158 industrial units ready to train and employ ITI and polytechnic students, the initiative promises to transform the training ambiance in polytechnic and ITI colleges. Each constituency and district will feature a skill development hub and college, all operating under the Skill Development University's guidance.

Bhavitha: A Beacon of Hope for Employable Youth

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the programme's initial success, noting that out of 53,000 youth trained under Bhavitha, 26,000 have already secured placements in various institutions. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of the initiative in meeting its objectives. Attendees of the programme, including ministers and trained youth, echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments, expressing gratitude and optimism for the future.

As Visakhapatnam embarks on this ambitious journey towards creating a skilled and employable youth workforce, the implications of Bhavitha extend far beyond immediate job placements. This initiative holds the potential to significantly impact the state's economic landscape, fostering innovation, increasing competitiveness, and attracting more industrial partners. By focusing on the convergence between industry needs and educational offerings, Visakhapatnam is setting a precedent for other regions to follow, promising a future where youth are not just educated, but truly empowered.