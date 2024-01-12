en English
Virtual Reality: The Game Changer for Youth Career Training in Kanawha County

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Imagine a classroom where students aged 16 to 24 are learning to fuel airplanes, repair solar panels, and perform knee surgery. However, they’re not in a traditional classroom or workshop; instead, they’re in the Minority Youth (MY) Career Academy in Kanawha County, using Oculus VR headsets to immerse themselves in virtual environments that simulate real-world jobs. This innovative program, funded by the UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, is using technology to tackle workforce shortages and reshape the future of education and employment for out-of-school youth in Charleston and beyond.

Immersive Learning for Hands-On Trades

The MY Career Academy, which began in late fall, currently has 12 participants but has the capacity to accept up to 25. With the help of virtual reality technology, these students can experience a range of different trades without leaving the classroom. The aim is to give them an understanding of various job possibilities, especially in trades, and prepare them for future training.

Support Beyond the Classroom

However, the program offers more than just virtual reality training. The participants also receive monthly sessions with local employers, job site visits, interview coaching, and financial skills training. Moreover, they earn certifications in first aid, CPR, and workplace safety. Those who attend 10 sessions are awarded a $500 stipend to help kick-start their career.

The academy also provides case management services to help the students overcome barriers like housing and transportation, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed in the program and beyond.

Addressing Critical Workforce Shortages

The MY Career Academy is not just about giving young people a chance to explore different careers; it also responds to critical workforce shortages in the region. The health care industry, for instance, is particularly hard-hit, with Charleston Area Medical Center currently advertising 681 job openings. By equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to enter these in-demand fields, the program hopes to bridge this gap and stimulate economic growth.

The MY Career Academy offers a potential life-changer for the youth of Charleston, providing opportunities beyond the conventional college route or low-wage jobs. By tapping into technology and focusing on hands-on trades, it’s not just reshaping the future of education but also helping these young people make positive contributions to their communities and families.

Education
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

