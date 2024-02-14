Virginia's Investment in Homegrown Talent: Nurturing Future Educators through Grow Your Own Grants

In a landmark initiative to tackle the escalating teacher shortage and bolster classroom staffing, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) awarded $1.52 million in Grow Your Own Grants to 24 school divisions. The program, designed to recruit and train aspiring teachers from within their communities, encompasses paraprofessionals like Imani Gray, high school seniors, and career switchers. The grants not only alleviate financial barriers for participants but also provide tuition discounts and hands-on training, fostering a new generation of well-prepared educators.

Budding Educators: Imani Gray's Journey

Imani Gray, a teaching assistant with nine years of dedication, encountered financial hurdles in her pursuit of a degree and licensure. However, a partnership between Prince William County and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) opened a door for her. The program covers tuition and compensates educators for their classroom work while they complete their coursework. Additionally, it assigns mentors to guide and support them throughout their journey.

Reaping the Benefits: The Power of Collaboration

The collaborative efforts of VDOE and the National Center for Grow Your Own are instrumental in crafting efficient apprenticeship programs. The grants empower school divisions to establish partnerships with colleges and universities, enabling participants to juggle coursework and employment. Moreover, federal workforce funds and tuition discounts help offset the financial burden. This year, the program will support 165 teacher apprentices, with 28 Virginia school divisions launching Grow Your Own initiatives.