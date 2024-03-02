Virginia Schools Requiring Federal Support Double After Accountability Shift

The number of Virginia schools requiring federal support has more than doubled, with significant changes to the state's accountability system and the incorporation of chronic absenteeism as a progress measure. In 2022, 112 schools were identified under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), a figure that surged to 247 in the current year, spotlighting the ramifications of the pandemic on learning and attendance.

Advertisment

Adapting to New Standards

The Virginia Board of Education's adoption of more stringent standards and the full integration of chronic absenteeism into its framework marked a pivotal change. Chronic absenteeism, defined as students missing 10% or more of the school year, escalated to 17% in 2022-23 from 9% in the pre-pandemic period of 2018-19. This increase is reflective of the broader challenges schools face in mitigating pandemic-related learning loss and ensuring consistent student engagement.

Support and Resources for Schools

Advertisment

Divisions with federally identified schools will now receive additional support from the Department of Education's Office of School Quality. However, budget negotiations are underway, with proposals varying in the level of funding allocated to this office. Governor Youngkin's budget suggests a reduction, despite his administration emphasizing the need for substantial education investment and support for schools facing long-term challenges. The ongoing budget discussions highlight the complexities of balancing fiscal constraints with the imperative of educational support.

Revisiting Accreditation and Performance Measures

The discrepancy between federal and state criteria for school performance underscores the need for a clear and accurate accreditation system. Governor Youngkin's push to overhaul the school accreditation system by fall 2023 aims at greater clarity and transparency. However, this initiative has faced challenges, including the Board of Education's hesitation to adopt proposed changes hastily. The ongoing review of the accreditation system and its potential overhaul reflect broader debates on how best to measure and communicate school performance in a manner that supports all students.

As Virginia grapples with these educational challenges, the outcomes of budget negotiations and accreditation system reforms will be critical in shaping the support provided to schools and, ultimately, in addressing the learning loss and absenteeism exacerbated by the pandemic.