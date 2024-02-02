Viewmont High School Honors 'Stat Man' Jed Neilson for 46-Year Contribution

For 46 years, Jed Neilson, the man fondly referred to as the 'stat man', has been the silent pulse behind the athletic department at Viewmont High School, meticulously tracking the sports statistics of the school's athletes. This week, the school will honor Neilson for his unwavering dedication and passion for sports, a passion that has seen him contribute far beyond the school's borders.

Passion Born From Youth

Neilson's love for sports statistics was ignited in his early teenage years while keeping score for church basketball games. It was a spark that transformed into a commitment when he started tracking stats for Viewmont High's football team while still in eighth grade. His passion was so profound that even after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he could not resist returning to his beloved sports programs.

A Career Spanning Decades

Over the years, Neilson's role expanded, handling statistics not only for football but also for basketball and baseball. His meticulous tracking of athletic records and his unwavering dedication earned him a place in the heart of the school community. His work, however, has not been limited to Viewmont High School. Neilson's expertise and dedication have also been recognized by professional teams. His resume includes impressive stints with the Utah Jazz and the University of Utah.

More Than Just the 'Stat Man'

Neilson's contributions extend beyond his statistical records. As a substitute teacher at Viewmont High, Neilson often shares his philosophy of commitment and perseverance with the athletes. He encourages them to discover their passion and once they do, to stick with it, just as he has done with his love for sports statistics. His family, including his wife Mary and their four daughters, share his dedication, being actively involved in the school's athletic community themselves.

One of the most cherished memories of Neilson's career is from 1993 when Viewmont High's basketball team clinched the state championship and secured a national ranking. It's a memory that underscores the impact of his work and the profound influence he has had on the school's athletic department.