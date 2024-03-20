Vietnam's Schooling System: A Global Benchmark Boosting Economic Growth

Vietnam's education system has become a global benchmark, evidenced by its students' remarkable performances in international assessments. This has not only elevated the country's academic reputation but has also contributed significantly to its economic development. Despite a GDP per capita that lags behind regional peers like Malaysia and Thailand, Vietnam's investment in education, drawing from Ho Chi Minh's foresight on cultivating people for long-term benefits, has paid off handsomely.

Advertisment

Stellar Academic Performance and Its Roots

The secret behind Vietnam's educational success lies in the early years of schooling, where students receive quality education that sets a strong foundation for future learning. According to a study by Abhijeet Singh of the Stockholm School of Economics, Vietnamese children show a remarkable ability to grasp complex mathematical problems at an early age compared to their peers in other countries. This edge is attributed to the high productivity of Vietnamese schools and the superior quality of teaching. Unlike in many developing countries where the quality of education has deteriorated, Vietnam has seen consistent improvement in its educational system over the years.

The Role of Teachers and Government Policy

Advertisment

The caliber of teachers in Vietnam is a crucial factor in the educational system's success. Teachers are well-managed, receiving frequent training and the autonomy to make classes engaging. The government motivates teachers by linking their assessments to student performance and offering prestigious awards for excellence. Additionally, the Communist Party's deep involvement in education ensures a consistent focus on improving curriculums and teaching standards, with provinces required to allocate 20% of their budgets to education. This comprehensive approach has fostered regional equity and kept policies in line with the evolving demands of the economy.

Challenges and Future Directions

As Vietnam's economy grows, the demand for more sophisticated skills such as team management is increasing. This is testing the limits of the current education system, which has traditionally focused on foundational knowledge. Urban migration and the allure of higher-paying jobs in the private sector for teachers pose additional challenges. To maintain its status as a leader in education, the Vietnamese government will need to address these issues, ensuring that the education system evolves to meet the changing demands of the economy and society.

Vietnam's journey from focusing on basic education to becoming a global benchmark is a testament to the power of strategic investment in human capital. The country's commitment to cultivating its people, as envisioned by Ho Chi Minh, has not only enhanced its educational standards but has also laid a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth. The future of Vietnam's education system, amid growing economic challenges, will depend on its ability to adapt and innovate, ensuring that the cultivation of its people remains a top priority.