Vietnam's AIS Crisis: Head Barred from Leaving Amid Financial Turmoil and Teachers' Strike

The unfolding crisis at the American International School in Vietnam (AISVN) has escalated, with the head of the institution, Nguyen Thi Ut Em, forbidden from leaving the country due to personal income tax debts. This development comes against a backdrop of a significant teachers' strike over unpaid salaries and insurance, pushing the educational facility into a precarious position.

Escalating Tensions and Financial Woes

As of March 18, AISVN has been thrust into chaos with all students sent home due to a teachers' strike sparked by unpaid wages. By March 20, the situation deteriorated further as 85 out of 155 teachers resigned in protest. The strike not only highlights the immediate financial mismanagement but also raises concerns about the school's ability to provide quality education. Parents, who have invested billions of Vietnamese dong in tuition fees, are now facing the daunting challenge of finding alternative schools mid-semester. The Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) People’s Committee has taken action by instructing relevant authorities to manage the AIS American International Education company's activities closely, emphasizing the company's direct impact on the operational and educational quality at AISVN.

Government and Stakeholder Intervention

In response to the crisis, local government and educational authorities have been mobilized to devise solutions to ensure the owed salaries and insurance are paid to stabilize the situation. The Department of Education and Training has been tasked with significant responsibilities, including potentially suspending AISVN's student admissions for the 2024-2025 academic year until the financial and educational issues are resolved. Additionally, the HCMC police have clarified the legal limitations in intervening due to the nature of the contracts between parents and the school. Meanwhile, discussions with certain investors have been initiated to explore financial support options for the school, contingent on receiving interest in the form of shares and operational rights of the school's financial activities.

Looking Towards a Resolution

Amidst the turmoil, there is a glimmer of hope as Em has promised to secure investment funds during the spring break to restructure the school, aiming for a swift resolution that would allow the school to continue operating until the year's end. AISVN, established in 2006, plays a significant role in Vietnam's educational landscape, especially for those seeking an International Baccalaureate program. The school's financial troubles and the resulting strike have not only affected the immediate community of students and teachers but also highlighted the broader challenges faced by schools with foreign capital in Vietnam. As the situation unfolds, the educational rights of over 1,210 students hang in the balance, underscoring the urgent need for a sustainable resolution.