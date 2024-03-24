Vietnam, Japan See 5% Growth in International Schools, Rising Global Demand

The latest 2024 report from ISC Research highlights a significant global expansion in international schooling, with Vietnam and Japan experiencing a notable 5% increase in the number of international schools, underscoring the rising demand for global education standards.

Global Expansion of International Schools

According to the report released in February by ISC Research, the international school sector has seen a robust growth, now boasting over 14,000 schools worldwide. This growth is not only in numbers but also in the diversity of locations, with Asia leading the pack. India, the United Arab Emirates, and China top the list with the highest growth rates, while Vietnam and Japan's 5% growth signifies their emerging prominence in the international education scene. The report underscores a 13% increase in teaching staff across these institutions over the past five years.

Surge in Demand within Vietnam

Vietnam, in particular, has shown a remarkable surge in demand for international education. Since 2019, the number of international schools in Vietnam has increased by 42%, with student numbers growing by 30%. This surge is reflective of the country's increasing middle-class population and their growing preference for international curriculums. The financial aspect of this growth is equally impressive, with school revenue jumping by 58%, and some institutions reporting annual tuition fees ranging between $20,150 and $36,270.

Implications of Rising International School Numbers

The growth of international schools in Vietnam and Japan is not just a testament to the countries' economic development but also indicates a shift in educational preferences towards a more global perspective. This trend has significant implications for the future of education in these countries, potentially influencing local education systems and policies. Furthermore, the increasing number of international schools across Asia signifies the continent's pivotal role in the global education landscape, with 57% of all international schools now located in Asia.

This expansion of international schools reflects a broader global trend towards international education, driven by the demand for high-quality, globally recognized curriculums. As countries like Vietnam and Japan continue to develop their international school sectors, the global education market is set to become even more interconnected, offering students worldwide a diverse range of educational opportunities.