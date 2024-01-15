en English
Victorias City and DOJ-PPA Join Forces to Reintegrate Parolees and Probationers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
The city government of Victorias has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to offer a lifeline to parolees and probationers in a bid to reintegrate them into society. In a significant collaboration with the Department of Justice Parole and Probation Administration (DOJ-PPA), a total of 148 individuals are set to benefit from a variety of rehabilitation programs. The initiative, inked on January 12, is the brainchild of Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, DOJ-PPA Administrator Atty. Bienvenido Benitez Jr., and several influential representatives.

Partnering for Change

The partnership also ropes in the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Victorias City Schools Division Office, widening the scope of support for the parolees and probationers. This concerted effort aims to provide the beneficiaries with the tools needed to foster sustainable economic growth while promoting peace and social justice.

Rehabilitation through Livelihood and Education

At the heart of this initiative are the livelihood, entrepreneurship, capability building, and community organization programs. These are designed to empower the individuals, providing them with a second chance at life. A strong emphasis is placed on education, with opportunities being made readily available to the beneficiaries. This is supplemented by various TESDA livelihood courses, reflecting the commitment to rehabilitation and social reintegration.

A New Lease on Life

This innovative initiative offers parolees and probationers a glimmer of hope, giving them the chance to turn their lives around. By providing them with the necessary skills and support, the project aims to ensure their successful reintegration into society, thus marking a significant shift in the approach to handling probation and parole in the country.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

