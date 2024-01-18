Victor Scott Primary School Students Lead Fundraising Initiative for Homeless

Victor Scott Primary School students in Pembroke are leading an innovative fundraising initiative to support the homeless. This noble venture is part of the school's Virtues Project, a program aimed at fostering good character among students. The children, under the guidance of their teacher, Lawriette Thomas, have set up a series of 'grub days' - casual dress days for a $2 donation.

Advertisment

The Origin of the Idea

The concept of 'grub days' originated from a P5 class that wanted to address the increasing issue of homelessness, particularly during the colder months. The students drafted a proposal and presented it to the school's principal, Kennelyn Smith, who gave them the green light. The project, christened 'Victor Scott School Helping Heroes,' saw the entire school community participating, with students donning superhero capes and masks representing their support for the cause.

Progress and Goals

Advertisment

The class aimed to raise $400 through these grub days, and they have already amassed $298, with a plan to host more events. The collected funds are destined for Home, a local charity that assists the homeless in Bermuda. In 2022, around 650 individuals were identified as homeless in Bermuda. The students are driven by their desire to create a positive impact by providing essential items such as blankets, toiletries, and clothing.

The Impact of the Virtues Project

Principal Kennelyn Smith underlined the significance of merging academic performance with character building. She observed positive changes in student behavior and interaction due to the Virtues Project. The students' enthusiasm for making a difference and their compassionate response to homelessness, a critical social issue, is a testament to the impact of the Virtues Project.

On a related note, the 2023 Fight to End Homelessness charity boxing event raised $350,000 for Youth Opportunities Unlimited YOU, which will support a wellness hub for affordable housing. The event, featuring 32 amateur boxers, was the third fundraiser of its kind, with the previous event raising $300,000. The organizers were gratified to be able to contribute to the wellness hub.