Vice President Sara Duterte Surprises Cebu City School, Monitors 'Catch-up Fridays' Program

In a bid to bridge the learning gaps among grade school and high school students, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte made an unexpected visit to Pasil Elementary School in Cebu City. Duterte's visit was part of the ongoing supervision of the Department of Education's (DepEd) 'Catch-up Fridays' program. The initiative, designed to help students catch up on missed lessons and enhance their academic performance, is being implemented across various schools in the country.

A Close Look at Teaching Methods

During her visit, Duterte entered classrooms of different grade levels, observing first-hand the teaching methodologies employed by the educators. Not just a bystander, the Vice President also engaged with the students, assisting them in solving math problems. This provided her with a unique opportunity to assess the effectiveness of the curriculum and the challenges faced by students and teachers alike.

Unannounced Visits: A Genuine Understanding of School Conditions

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas emphasized the value of such unanticipated visits, which allowed Duterte to gain a genuine understanding of the school conditions. These surprise inspections provide a clear, unbiased picture of the teaching environment and the efficacy of educational programs like 'Catch-up Fridays'.

Support Beyond Observation

Duterte's support extended beyond mere observation. As part of her visit, she distributed 65 laptops to teachers, over 90 sacks of rice to school employees, and learning kits to students. Recognizing the need for infrastructure development, she also granted the school an extra budget of more than P400,000 for necessary repairs. The school principal, Salvacion Oporto, expressed surprise and excitement at the visit, noting the positive impact on teachers and students.

VP Duterte's unanticipated visit to Pasil Elementary School underscores the government's commitment to education and its effort to address learning gaps among students. It not only highlighted the effectiveness of the 'Catch-up Fridays' program, but also brought to light the importance of such initiatives in improving academic performance and providing equal opportunities to all students.