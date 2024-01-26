Vero Beach High School Introduces Metal Detectors in Wake of Gun Incident

In an unprecedented move, Vero Beach High School, located in Indian River County, has initiated the use of metal detectors for the daily screening of students. This significant development comes in the wake of a recent incident that led to the arrest of a student, who was found in possession of a gun concealed within their backpack.

From Sports Events to Daily Security

The move to introduce metal detectors is not as sudden as it may seem. The school had originally purchased these detectors at the start of the academic year, but their intended use was for expediting security checks at sports events and school functions. However, the recent gun-related incident prompted the school authorities to pivot towards a more vigilant stance on safety. The cost of procuring these detectors, which amounted to a hefty $60,000 for three portable units, was shared between the sheriff's office and the school district.

A Joint Decision for Enhanced Safety

Following the disturbing incident, Sheriff Eric Flowers and Superintendent David Moore reached a consensus to implement these metal detectors. On the very first day of screening, the detectors worked efficiently, but fortunately, they did not pick up any contraband. These detectors are specifically designed to detect large metal objects, eliminating the need for students to remove everyday accessories such as belts or shoes.

The Future of School Safety Measures

The equipment's portability allows for easy transportation to different schools within the district. The decision makers have also hinted at the possibility of acquiring additional units in the future. The implementation of metal detectors could serve as a significant deterrent, creating a secure environment for students and staff alike. This could potentially mark the beginning of a new norm in school safety measures, not just in Indian River County but across South Florida.