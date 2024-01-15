Vernon Township Library Spearheads Winter Reading Program Amid Other Exciting Community Events

The Vernon Township Public Library, a cornerstone of the community, has announced a unique winter reading program for teens and adults. The program, which will run until the end of February, encourages reading through an innovative and interactive format. Participants will log their reading challenges on a Bingo-like card using the Beanstack app, earning digital raffle tickets in the process. These tickets can then be traded in for an array of local gift cards, adding a tangible reward to the intellectual enrichment that comes from reading.

Advertisment

Registration and Other Activities

Registration for this winter reading program is open and can be quickly completed on the library's website. In addition to the reading program, the library offers a host of ongoing activities. Among these are the Tuesday Morning Club for seniors and adult book clubs, which serve as platforms for lively discussions and social interaction. The teen book club, set to meet on January 22, provides a space for young adults to express their thoughts and engage in enriching conversations. This is followed by a Teen Winter Battle Royale at Mt. Vernon Middle School on January 23, adding an element of excitement and competition.

Other Local Libraries and Events

Advertisment

Other local libraries in Greenfield and New Palestine are also gearing up for their own winter reading programs, scheduled to start on February 1. These programs further emphasize the importance of reading and community engagement. On another note, the 2024 Ag Women Engage Conference is set to take place on February 22 in Fort Wayne. This conference, aimed at connecting women in agriculture, will feature workshops, a keynote by author Amanda Radke, and more. Registration for the conference remains open until February 13, with a participation fee of $100.

KidsPlay Inc. Auditions

KidsPlay Inc., a children's theater in Greenfield, has announced auditions for their spring production, 'The Doctor Is In.' The auditions, scheduled for January 16 for returning participants and January 18 for newcomers, are open to children in third through eighth grade. The auditions offer a range of speaking and dancing roles, promising an enriching and entertaining experience. Rehearsals for the production will be held twice weekly, culminating in performances from April 19-21.