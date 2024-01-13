Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education

The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association, a local body dedicated to the promotion and support of the beef industry, has announced that it will be offering scholarships to high school seniors residing in Vernon County who are set to pursue post-secondary education. This initiative forms part of the association’s mission to boost local beef business and youth involvement in the agricultural sector.

Open to Varied Educational Paths

The scholarship program exhibits a broad scope, welcoming students headed for diverse educational journeys. It encompasses various paths, including four-year university programs, short courses in agriculture and industry, and vocational technical college programs. While open to all eligible students, there is an inclination towards those showing a keen interest in agricultural fields.

Eligibility and Application Process

To qualify, students are required to submit their first-semester grades and second-semester schedules to the association’s secretary/treasurer. The association places considerable emphasis on academic performance, active membership in the association either by the applicant or their parents, and involvement in community activities such as 4-H, FFA, and agricultural fair projects. Applications must be submitted to the Vernon County UW-Extension Office by noon on Friday, March 29.

Recipient Obligations and Disbursement

Recipients of the scholarship are expected to participate in promotional activities as part of their commitment to the association. The scholarships will be disbursed following the completion of the student’s first semester or term. The selection process will be overseen by the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Board, with the awards being announced in May.

For further inquiries, students and interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Dwight Dach, the association president.