Vernier Unveils Go Direct Force Plate, Revolutionizing Kinesthetic Learning

Vernier Science Education, a pioneer in STEM education solutions, has expanded its technological arsenal with the introduction of the Go Direct Force Plate, a cutting-edge wireless technology for high-quality force data collection. This evolutionary tool is set to redefine kinesthetic learning experiences for middle, high school, and college students, urging them to engage in dynamic physics and physiology experiments.

Fostering Active Learning

This new force plate isn't your run-of-the-mill gadget. It's a robust, high-end device designed to capture human-scale forces—stepping, jumping, and more—far beyond the capacity of Vernier's prior sensors like the Dual-Range Force or Go Direct Force and Acceleration sensors. It's an instrument that encourages active learning and fosters scientific curiosity, making education a thrilling journey of discovery.

Technological Excellence

What sets the Go Direct Force Plate apart? It's the additional channels for calculating hang time and jump height, the fast sampling, and the wireless connectivity. This force plate provides an enhanced level of data collection, allowing students to delve deeper into their experiments. With this tool, Vernier is effectively raising the bar in educational technology.

Adaptable and Reliable

The Go Direct Force Plate not only impresses with its features but also its adaptability. It seamlessly connects to students' mobile devices, Chromebooks, or computers via Bluetooth wireless technology or USB. It's armed with a rechargeable battery for wireless use and backed by Vernier's product warranty and customer support. The Go Direct Force Plate is a testament to Vernier's commitment to delivering reliable STEM education solutions—a mission they've relentlessly pursued for over four decades.