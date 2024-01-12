en English
Education

VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

In a remarkable display of innovation and technical acumen, Seán O’Sullivan, a fifth-year student from Colaiste Chiarain in Limerick, has clinched the top honor at the 60th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. O’Sullivan was lauded for his groundbreaking software, VerifyMe, designed to authenticate authorship amidst the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on writing.

Decoding Individual Writing Styles

VerifyMe introduces an ingenious method for authorship attribution that focuses on the unique writing styles of individuals. It plays an instrumental role in determining a text’s authenticity by isolating these distinctive writing patterns. This approach allows for a more accurate and reliable verification process, a necessity in an era increasingly dominated by AI-generated content.

A Testament to Technical Prowess

O’Sullivan’s triumph at the exhibition is a testament to his technical prowess and underscores the importance of developing tools to sustain authenticity and integrity in digital communication. His accomplishment, celebrated by his family, teachers, and school, was further praised by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, who acknowledged the high standard of entries at the exhibition.

Addressing the Challenges of AI-written Text

O’Sullivan’s project directly addresses the challenges of author verification in the face of significant advancements in Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. These improvements have blurred the distinction between human-written and AI-generated text. His innovative approach and adept programming skills, reflected in the design of a complex software solution, impressed the judges. This led to his recognition as the 60th recipient of the highly coveted trophy and the top prize of €7,500. O’Sullivan will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in the European City for Science 2024 – Katowice, Poland.

Other Outstanding Achievements

In addition to O’Sullivan’s achievement, other students were also recognized for their exceptional projects. Among them, Philippa McIntosh from Bandon Grammar School in Cork won the Individual Runner-Up prize for her project focusing on the challenges Junior Cycle maths students with dyslexia face. Students from Loreto Secondary School in Balbriggan, Dublin, including Abigail O’Brien Murray, Erica O’Brien Murray, and Olivia O’Shea, clinched the prize for Best Group with their project aimed at saving the common ash.

Continuing the Legacy of Innovation

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition continues to provide a platform for young minds to exhibit their scientific research and explore new solutions. The event’s success reflects the dedication of the founders, Dr. Tony Scott and Fr. Tom Burke, who established this event in Ireland in 1963, as well as the ongoing support from BT and other stakeholders.

The significance of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in schools was emphasized by Minister Norma Foley, who expressed the government’s commitment to fostering scientific inquiry and innovation. The exhibition’s impact extends beyond the competition, inspiring students to pursue scientific research and contribute to advancements in various fields.

Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

