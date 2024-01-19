Veon Excellence in Forest Management Scholarship: Shaping Ireland's Forestry Future

A new page is being turned in the field of forestry education in Ireland. South East Technological University (SETU), in alliance with Veon, a premier forest management and ecology consultancy, has announced the annual Veon Excellence in Forest Management Scholarship. This initiative is a beacon of hope for third-year undergraduate students at SETU with a passion for forestry.

Linking Academia and Industry

This scholarship is not just another financial aid program. It goes beyond the conventional approach, promoting academic and professional excellence in forestry. The selection criterion is unique, as it is based on the merit of the student's forest management plan. This plan is an integral part of their academic curriculum and a testament to their proficiency in sustainable forest management. The Society of Irish Foresters holds this plan as a pivotal metric of professional standards in the field.

Unveiling a Comprehensive Scholarship Package

Winners of the Veon Excellence in Forest Management Scholarship will have their academic fees waived for the one-year Level 8 BSc in land management in forestry at SETU. Moreover, they will also be entitled to a paid professional summer internship with Veon. This hands-on experience aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry application, preparing students for the professional world.

Supporting Professional Development

Veon's commitment to the development of future forestry professionals does not end with financial support and internships. The scholarship program also includes a collaborative research project, which becomes the topic of the student's elective research project for their degree. The project further enhances students' understanding of the field and fosters advancement in their professional journey.

The Veon Excellence in Forest Management Scholarship represents a groundbreaking initiative in Ireland, emblematic of Veon’s profound belief in the future of the Irish forestry sector. By linking academia and industry, this scholarship is poised to shape the future forestry professionals of Ireland, ensuring a sustainable and thriving forestry sector in the country.