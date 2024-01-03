en English
Veolia Oman Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Education Through ESO Partnership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Veolia Oman Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Education Through ESO Partnership

Veolia Oman, a reputed branch of the global Veolia Group specializing in environmental services, has fortified its dedication to environmental education and conservation in Oman. The company entered a two-year sponsorship agreement with the Environment Society of Oman (ESO), a partnership aimed at boosting environmental awareness and capacity building among Omani youth. This alliance promises to have a transformative impact on the country’s approach to environmental conservation and education.

Namat Competition: Fostering Innovation among the Youth

The partnership includes support for the Namat Environmental Advocacy Competition, an initiative that Veolia has backed since its inception in 2019. The competition involves close to 500 government schools and encourages students to present innovative environmental solutions. Through initiatives like the Namat Competition, Veolia Oman plays a significant role in fostering the ecological transformation and the development of a sustainable future for Oman.

Building Omani Capacity in NGO Management and Environmental Conservation

As part of the agreement, Veolia Oman will focus on building Omani capacity in NGO management and environmental conservation. This effort aligns with the company’s larger vision of enabling the public to become more actively involved in the preservation of the environment. Dr. Amor Almatani, Chairman of the Board at ESO, highlighted the importance of partnerships like the one with Veolia Oman for sustainable development and environmental protection in Oman.

Invitation to Schools for the Fourth Edition of the Competition

ESO is currently inviting schools to participate in the fourth edition of the competition, eagerly anticipating innovative ideas from school teams across Oman. Erwan Rouxel, CEO of Veolia Oman, emphasized the company’s instrumental role in supporting the ecological transformation and the development of a sustainable future in Oman through initiatives like the Namat Competition. The partnership between Veolia Oman and ESO aims to inspire and raise environmental consciousness, creating a brighter, more sustainable future for the nation.

Education Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

