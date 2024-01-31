Vatican to Host International Conference for Strengthening Global Clergy Formation

February 2024 will see the Vatican City brimming with spiritual fervor as it hosts the much-anticipated International Conference for the Ongoing Formation of Priests. The conference, slated to run from February 6 to 10, is a testament to the Vatican's commitment towards strengthening the global clergy. Themed 'Rekindle the gift of God that is within you,' the event is a collaborative initiative of the Dicastery for the Clergy and other Vatican departments. Over 600 experts hailing from more than 60 countries are set to participate in this spiritual conclave.

Conference Aims and Methodology

The core objective of the conference is to bolster the ongoing formation and support of priests worldwide, adhering to the guidelines set out by the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis—a key document on priestly formation. The methodology of the conference includes brief presentations, sharing of best practices, and discussions in language-based groups. It aims to foster a participatory and synodal approach to priestly formation.

Conference Agenda and Highlights

The analytical agenda of the conference covers a vast array of topics related to the priesthood. These include identity and ministry in a synodal and missionary Church, comprehensive formation focusing on human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral dimensions, and experiencing new pastoral strategies. The participants will have the opportunity to engage in an exchange of experiences, reflect on the proposed themes, and attend a Private Audience with Pope Francis.

Keynote speakers from different countries and Vatican dicasteries will present on these topics. The list of speakers includes high-profile figures such as Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi and Mother Martha Driscoll. A special Concert-Meditation on the vocation of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul will add a musical dimension to the event. The conference will reach its spiritual zenith with a Eucharistic Concelebration, presided over by Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung sik.