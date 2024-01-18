en English
Agriculture

VABF and SFOP Collaborate for a Groundbreaking Biological Farming Summit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) has joined forces with the Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP) at Virginia State University to host a summit this weekend. The event, held at the Hotel Roanoke, marks a significant milestone in the expansion of biological farming and small-scale agriculture in Virginia.

A Confluence of Minds and Methods

The VABF-SFOP Summit 2024 is a convergence of farmers, gardeners, food aficionados, educators, industry professionals, and advocates for sustainable, regenerative, and organic agriculture. This three-day conference features a rich tapestry of workshops, presentations, and panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a youth program, engage in book signings, and bid in a silent auction. The event’s keynote speakers include renowned agriculturalists JM Fortier and Ray Jeffers.

Nurturing the Future of Farming

A highlight of the summit is a series of workshops that delve into the heart of biological farming. Topics range from holistic farming methods to intensive vegetable production and extending the lettuce season. The summit also offers an exceptional youth program aimed at nurturing a passion for agriculture in children and teens.

A Taste of Virginia Expo and Market

Running parallel to the summit is the Taste of Virginia Expo and Market. This event enables attendees to immerse themselves in local products and initiatives that are shaping the landscape of biological farming and small-scale agriculture in the region. It serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and the promotion of sustainable practices that underpin local farming and food systems.

The VABF, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to the education, advocacy, and promotion of organic and biological farming and gardening. Their recent event, the Boots to Business Reboot for Veteran Beginning Farmers & Ranchers, is a testament to their commitment to supporting and educating farmers in the region. This partnership with SFOP is a significant step towards fostering a thriving biological farming community in Virginia.

Agriculture Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

