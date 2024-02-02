Uzbekistan to Implement 'Smart Classes' in Partnership with 'Hancom Academy'

The Ministry of Preschool and School Education in Uzbekistan is ushering in a new era of education by laying the groundwork for the implementation of 'Smart classes.' This progressive initiative is set to be rolled out in general education schools across the country, following a significant meeting with the leaders of 'Hancom Academy.' This South Korean specialized information and communication technologies (ICT) organization is at the forefront of educational innovation and is known globally for its contributions to the sector.

Building Bridges of Cooperation

Hilola Umarova, the Minister of Preschool and School Education in Uzbekistan, spearheaded the meeting. She was joined by Kwan-Hong Lee, the General Director of 'Hancom Academy,' Executive Director Pak Kin-Hyeon, and the official representative of Hancom in Uzbekistan. The meeting was a convergence of some of the most influential figures in education, both from Uzbekistan and South Korea, solidifying a powerful alliance for the betterment of education in the former.

A Commitment to Educational Progress

'Hancom Academy' made a significant pledge at the meeting, committing to providing 1000 educational computer classes to the Ministry by 2027. This commitment is designed to promote the use of ICT in schools and facilitate IT-related educational programs, thereby equipping students with the necessary skills to navigate an increasingly digital world. This move is not only a testament to the Academy's dedication to educational advancement but also a clear indication of their belief in the potential of Uzbekistan's youth.

Memorandum of Understanding

A memorandum of understanding was also signed at the meeting, marking a significant step towards the development and planning of future cooperative efforts between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Preschool and School Education and 'Hancom Academy.' This memorandum serves as a blueprint for a long-term partnership aimed at transforming the educational landscape of Uzbekistan through the integration of ICT.