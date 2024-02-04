UWI School of Medicine Campus to be Established in Guyana, Announces President Ali

In a significant educational development, Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, has announced that ongoing discussions are in place to establish a campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Medicine in the country. The proposed medical school is slated to be located in East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six, marking a pivotal move in the medical education landscape of the region.

Education Equity and Quality

President Ali made this announcement at the commissioning ceremony of the Pathology Lab at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The President emphasized the initiative's core objective is to ensure that tuition rates in Guyana are equivalent to those for local students in Trinidad and Tobago. This approach is aimed at maintaining parity, promoting equity, and ensuring the quality of medical education remains uncompromised.

Partnership with UWI

The University of the West Indies reached out to be part of this vision after the New Amsterdam Hospital's plans were publicized. A building at the newly inaugurated New Amsterdam Hospital has been designated for teaching services, marking the beginning of this ambitious educational venture. The partnership with UWI School of Medicine is seen as a significant step towards expanding and enhancing the medical education infrastructure in Guyana.

Competition Enhances Quality

While acknowledging the existence of the University of Guyana's School of Medicine, President Ali pointed out that competition often serves as a catalyst for enhancing quality. He expressed hope that the establishment of the UWI School of Medicine in Guyana would spur a healthy competitive environment, ultimately benefiting the students and the medical sector at large. As of the announcement, no specific timeline has been provided for the UWI School of Medicine's opening in Guyana, adding an element of anticipation to this landmark initiative.