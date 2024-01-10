UWI Alumna Dr. June Soomer Appointed as Chair of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus has announced the appointment of its esteemed alumna, Honourable Ambassador Dr. June Soomer, as the Chair Designate of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD), effective from January 1, 2024. This decision has been ratified by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), marking Dr. Soomer as one of the two CARICOM representatives, alongside Ms. Gaynael Curry from The Bahamas.

The Esteemed Ambassador's Noteworthy Career

Dr. Soomer's illustrious career has been marked by numerous milestones. She stands as the first female to obtain a PhD in History from The UWI's Cave Hill Campus. She has also served as Saint Lucia's Ambassador, bearing responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, and as Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States. Her work within the region has earned her various accolades, including the Saint Lucia Cross, the highest national award of Saint Lucia, recognizing her contributions to education, diplomacy, regionalism, and development specialty.

The Role and Vision of PFPAD

The Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, established by the UNGA in 2021, encapsulates a consultative mechanism devised to enhance safety, quality of life, and livelihoods of people of African descent. Its mandate includes fostering full political, economic, and social inclusion of people of African descent through its modalities, formats, and substantive and procedural aspects.

UWI's Pride and Congratulations

The leadership of The UWI Global Campus, including Pro Vice-Chancellor & Principal Dr. Francis O. Severin, has expressed immense pride in Dr. Soomer's achievements. They extend their hearty congratulations and best wishes for her success in this new role, affirming her ability to bring about substantial positive changes.