Utah’s Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science

A creative initiative to combat air pollution in Utah is harnessing the power, perspective, and creativity of the state’s youth. Developed by Utah State University marketing professor Edwin Stafford and extension professor Roslynn McCann, the Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest aims to educate students about air pollution and its reduction strategies, while enabling them to communicate these issues effectively through Public Service Announcements (PSAs).

Art, Science, and Marketing for a Cleaner Future

The contest, now nearing its 10th year, integrates a cross-disciplinary approach, blending art, environmental science, marketing, and business. It encourages students to create PSAs that resonate with their experiences and concerns about air pollution, using original artwork or photography. With participation from over 1,000 students from various high schools across the region, the contest garners a diverse range of creative perspectives on the pressing environmental issue.

A Platform for Young Change Agents

The top 60 state finalists, selected by judges, are rewarded with gift cards and cash prizes totaling $3,000, supported by local businesses and community contributions. The winning PSAs are displayed at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art and used for educational outreach, raising awareness about the environmental impact of driving and air pollution.

Since its inception at Logan High School with a modest participation of just over 70 students, the contest has grown significantly. To date, more than 5,000 students have taken part in this initiative, using humor or fear as effective communication tools in their submissions. Participating teens report feeling empowered to act as change agents, showing an increased willingness to preserve air quality and influence their families to contribute to the cause.

Looking Forward: A Decade of Impact

As the contest approaches its 10th anniversary, organizer Stafford plans to showcase past winners and their current endeavors, inviting them to reconnect with the program. This initiative, which started as a local effort, has bloomed into a significant movement, highlighting the potential of younger generations to drive change and shape a cleaner future.

