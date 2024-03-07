Utah's Top Student Entrepreneurs to Compete for $100K at 2024 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah has unveiled the finalist teams for the eagerly anticipated 2024 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge. This prestigious competition brings together the brightest student startup teams from across the state, setting the stage for a showdown on March 23, where over $100,000 in cash and prizes await the victors.

Meet the Finalists

From innovative tech startups to groundbreaking service providers, the diversity among the finalists highlights the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit permeating Utah's universities. With the grand prize of $30,000 at stake, these teams are not only vying for the substantial financial boost but also for the invaluable exposure and networking opportunities the event promises. The anticipation builds as the public gets a chance to participate in the process through online video voting, open from March 7-22.

Public Engagement and Awards

Anne Bastien, program director at the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, emphasized the importance of public involvement in the competition, inviting everyone to cast their votes for the People's Choice Prize online. The Utah Entrepreneur Challenge Showcase & Awards Ceremony, set to take place at Lassonde Studios on the University of Utah campus, offers a unique opportunity for attendees to meet the finalists in person and immerse themselves in Utah's thriving startup community.

Broader Impact and Opportunities

Beyond the immediate rewards, participants stand to gain significantly from the exposure and experience of competing at this level. Finalists are also eligible for scholarships to enroll in the Master of Business Creation (MBC) at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business, a program designed to further support founders in growing their companies. This competition not only underscores the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students but also showcases the potential of Utah's young entrepreneurs to shape the future of business and technology.