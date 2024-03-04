Utah State University Geoscience Department Ignites STEM Passion with Rock-n-Fossil Day

On February 24, Utah State University's geoscience department hosted an enlightening Rock-n-Fossil Day event, drawing crowds with interactive science exhibitions. Ellen Imler, a program assistant, alongside other department members, meticulously planned the event to ensure it was educational and engaging for attendees of all ages. The day was filled with activities, presentations, and exhibitions spread across three floors, designed to spark curiosity and passion for geosciences among participants.

Interactive Learning and Discovery

From hands-on games teaching kids about archaeological digs and the rock cycle to presentations by paleontologists like Josh Lively, the event was structured to make learning about geosciences fun and interactive. Chloe Danos, the outreach and recruitment coordinator, highlighted the joy of watching children's enthusiasm for learning about geological processes and paleontology. Various stations allowed participants to explore different aspects of geosciences, ensuring something was intriguing for everyone.

The event wasn't just about fun and games; it was a strategic effort by the geoscience department to ignite a long-term interest in STEM subjects. Imler and Danos observed the genuine curiosity and excitement among children, who made connections with what they learned during the event to their schoolwork. This reinforcement of learning, coupled with the encouragement to explore further resources like geology-related videos, underscores the event's role in fostering a deeper interest in the sciences.

Building a Tradition of Science Engagement

Rock-n-Fossil Day has become a tradition for the geoscience department at Utah State University, celebrated annually on the same weekend. It's not just an opportunity for kids to learn about geosciences; it's a chance for the entire community to engage with STEM in a fun and accessible way. The event exemplifies how educational institutions can play a pivotal role in community engagement and the promotion of scientific literacy among the general public.

This tradition of engagement and education reflects the department's commitment to not only teaching but also inspiring the next generation of scientists, geologists, and paleontologists. As attendees leave with new knowledge and sparked interest, the event's success is a testament to the importance of interactive and accessible science education.