en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Utah Legislature 2024: A Spotlight on Key Debates and Proposed Bills

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Utah Legislature 2024: A Spotlight on Key Debates and Proposed Bills

As Utah braces for its 2024 legislative session, a gamut of pivotal issues is set to dominate the discourse. With approximately 238 bills already numbered and projections indicating over 1,000 to be opened, the session promises to be a whirlwind of legislative action.

Education Takes Center Stage

At the heart of the session’s agenda is education. The focus is on the sufficiency of funding, potential implementation of a phone ban in classrooms, strategies to alleviate chronic absenteeism, regulating sensitive materials in books, and the tribulations of students in rural areas. Last year’s failed attempt to ban cell phones and smart watches in schools has paved the way for a redux, with Governor Spencer Cox championing the limiting of smartphone usage in class.

Chronic Absenteeism and Social Media Regulation

Chronic absenteeism remains a pressing concern, with no current bills despite previous legislative efforts focused on evidence-based prevention and early intervention. Social media regulation will also be a hot-button issue, following last year’s legislation on user age verification and the establishment of a private right of action against social media corporations. With the governor rallying for funds to defend the law against tech behemoths’ lawsuits, anticipate new amendments being introduced.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The issue of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in higher education is anticipated to be revisited. Expect bills targeting DEI offices and diversity statements during the hiring process. The governor has expressed vehement opposition to such statements, and University of Utah President Taylor Randall has preemptively ordered the discontinuation of their use in hiring.

Water Conservation and Housing Shortage

Water conservation initiatives are crucial, with an emphasis on policies to manage this precious resource and safeguard the Great Salt Lake. The looming housing shortage in Utah is another significant concern. The administration’s plan to construct 35,000 starter homes over the next five years and impending bills on housing affordability will be key elements of the legislative agenda.

These subjects, alongside others, will sculpt the legislative agenda during the 45-day session, accessible for public viewing on the state’s legislative website.

0
Education
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
The clock is ticking for those aspiring to register for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the North-Eastern Region or Assam SET 2024 as the deadline is today, January 8. With the intent to ensure fair opportunities for all, the eligibility criteria and application fees have been carefully structured, taking into account the various categories.
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
48 mins ago
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
54 mins ago
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
8 mins ago
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
24 mins ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
44 mins ago
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
45 seconds
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
58 seconds
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
1 min
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
2 mins
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
2 mins
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3 mins
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
3 mins
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
3 mins
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
3 mins
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
17 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app