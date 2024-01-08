Utah Legislature 2024: A Spotlight on Key Debates and Proposed Bills

As Utah braces for its 2024 legislative session, a gamut of pivotal issues is set to dominate the discourse. With approximately 238 bills already numbered and projections indicating over 1,000 to be opened, the session promises to be a whirlwind of legislative action.

Education Takes Center Stage

At the heart of the session’s agenda is education. The focus is on the sufficiency of funding, potential implementation of a phone ban in classrooms, strategies to alleviate chronic absenteeism, regulating sensitive materials in books, and the tribulations of students in rural areas. Last year’s failed attempt to ban cell phones and smart watches in schools has paved the way for a redux, with Governor Spencer Cox championing the limiting of smartphone usage in class.

Chronic Absenteeism and Social Media Regulation

Chronic absenteeism remains a pressing concern, with no current bills despite previous legislative efforts focused on evidence-based prevention and early intervention. Social media regulation will also be a hot-button issue, following last year’s legislation on user age verification and the establishment of a private right of action against social media corporations. With the governor rallying for funds to defend the law against tech behemoths’ lawsuits, anticipate new amendments being introduced.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The issue of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in higher education is anticipated to be revisited. Expect bills targeting DEI offices and diversity statements during the hiring process. The governor has expressed vehement opposition to such statements, and University of Utah President Taylor Randall has preemptively ordered the discontinuation of their use in hiring.

Water Conservation and Housing Shortage

Water conservation initiatives are crucial, with an emphasis on policies to manage this precious resource and safeguard the Great Salt Lake. The looming housing shortage in Utah is another significant concern. The administration’s plan to construct 35,000 starter homes over the next five years and impending bills on housing affordability will be key elements of the legislative agenda.

These subjects, alongside others, will sculpt the legislative agenda during the 45-day session, accessible for public viewing on the state’s legislative website.