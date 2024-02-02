USD Sophomore Wins $20,000 from U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program

In a testament to the power of gamified learning and financial literacy, University of San Diego sophomore Samuel Sievers bagged the grand prize of $20,000 in the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program. A double major in trombone performance and mathematics, Sievers demonstrated his dedication by completing hundreds of financial education modules, beating out fierce competition in a scholarship program that has been running for over a decade.

Winners, Rewards, and Financial Literacy

The U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program awarded a total of $45,000 in scholarships in 2023, using a sweepstakes format to determine the winners. Students become eligible by completing financial education modules within a gamified app, with the aim of promoting financial literacy among students. Sievers, who completed hundreds of these modules, plans to use a significant portion of the scholarship funds to purchase a professional trombone.

Recognizing Student Efforts

High school student Jaiden Elliott from San Antonio, another winner, secured a $2,000 scholarship and has plans to major in mechanical engineering, demonstrating the program's reach and impact on a wide range of students. Administered by Katharine Stofer, the scholarship program underscores the importance of financial literacy for students seeking financial independence.

The Road Ahead

The 2023 round of the scholarship program closed on October 30, with the details of the next round to be announced on March 1. In addition to the significant scholarship funds, the program also incentivizes module completion with gift cards. Sievers, for instance, received over $125 worth of these cards, further emphasizing the program's commitment to rewarding student efforts and promoting financial literacy.