USD 234 Board Member James Wood Resigns, Leaving a Vacancy

James Wood, a board member of USD 234 since 2018, has announced his resignation effective January 1, 2024. This decision follows his recent promotion to a partner position at Diehl Banwart Bolton CPAs, PA. The promotion has led to changes in his work responsibilities, compelling him to step down from the board.

A Vacancy in the USD 234 Board

The departure of Wood has left a vacant seat on the school board, triggering the need for discussions on filling the position. The board will address this issue in the upcoming meeting. The details regarding the process and possible candidates to fill the vacancy remain undisclosed for now.

Wood’s Contributions to the Board

Superintendent Destry Brown has expressed regret at Wood’s departure. Brown emphasized Wood’s contributions to the board. During his tenure, Wood held several leadership positions. He was recognized for his creative thinking and valuable insights, which were bolstered by his accounting and business background.

Wood’s Connection to the Fort Scott Community

Despite his resignation, Wood expressed his fondness for the district’s direction and his excitement for its future. His deep connection to the Fort Scott community has been a driving factor in his commitment to the board. His departure is a professional decision, prompted by his new role and responsibilities at Diehl Banwart Bolton CPAs.