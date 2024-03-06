USD 232 De Soto Board Approves Shortened Middle School Classes for New Courses

The USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto has made a significant decision that will reshape the daily schedule of middle school students. On Monday, with a 5-2 vote, the board approved a proposal to shorten class times to accommodate a new exploratory course, sparking a mix of support and concern among educators and board members alike. This decision is set to impact Mill Creek Middle, Lexington Trails Middle, and Monticello Trails Middle Schools following recommendations from the Middle School Course Scheduling Task Force.

Understanding the Changes

Previously, students juggled two exploratory courses alongside five core subjects. The new schedule aims to offer an additional exploratory class without sacrificing the essential support some students require in their core subjects. Jennifer Smith, a principal involved in the task force, highlighted the dilemma students faced under the old system and how the new plan offers a solution. This adjustment is expected to enrich students' educational experience by providing them with a broader selection of exploratory classes.

Community and Educator Response

The board meeting saw a turnout of about 30 people, including staff and educators, who voiced their opinions on the proposal. Many teachers, such as Jennifer Wackerla and Jesse Smith, praised the initiative for enhancing student engagement and facilitating collaboration among teachers of similar subjects across schools. However, concerns were raised by some, including Anne Hartmann, who feared that shorter class periods might dilute the depth of subject matter coverage and reduce meaningful student engagement with the material.

Looking Ahead

With the approval in place, the task force is tasked with developing an implementation plan for the next academic year. This includes preparing incoming fifth graders and their families for what the new schedule will entail. Despite the divided opinions, the move represents a significant shift in how USD 232 aims to balance core academic needs with exploratory learning opportunities, hoping to ignite students' passion for learning through a more diverse curriculum.