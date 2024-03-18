US Consul General Advocates for Youth Skill Development in Nigeria's Growing Economy

During the launch of the Future of Work in Africa Report in Lagos, US Consul General Will Stevens emphasized the critical need for Nigerian youths to focus on education and skills development to thrive in the 21st century. Stevens highlighted that the digital revolution demands a new set of skills and praised Nigerian youths' dynamic energy and innovative spirit, urging them to harness it for nation-building.

Advertisment

Empowering the Youth Through Education

Stevens pointed out that the future competitiveness of any economy relies on its ability to foster innovation and create job opportunities for its youth. He stressed the importance of education and skill acquisition, stating that the digital transformation of industries creates new job categories that demand new skills. The Consul General also commended initiatives such as the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and the network of tech-enabled American Spaces across Nigeria for their role in equipping Nigerian youths with essential digital skills.

Nigeria's Greatest Resource: Its People

Advertisment

Highlighting Nigeria's demographic advantage, Stevens noted that Africa's flourishing youth population is its greatest asset. By 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African, presenting significant opportunities for the continent in the global economy. He emphasized that Nigeria's greatest resource is not oil but its vibrant and youthful population, which is key to driving innovation and economic growth. The Consul General's remarks underscored the potential of Nigerian youths to shape the future of work not only in Africa but globally.

Supporting Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The US Consulate's commitment to supporting Nigerian youths was evident in Stevens' praise for the country's creative industries and entrepreneurial drive. He highlighted the success of the AWE program, which has seen 890 women entrepreneurs graduate since its inception in 2019. The Consul General also detailed the consulate's support for youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity through its comprehensive network of American Spaces, which offer resources for learning essential digital skills.

As Nigeria navigates the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, the focus on education, skill development, and innovation will be pivotal in ensuring that its youth population is equipped to thrive. The US Consul General's remarks not only reflect a commitment to supporting Nigeria's development but also highlight the importance of harnessing the potential of its youthful population for sustainable economic growth and competitiveness on the global stage.