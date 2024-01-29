Ursuline Academy Students Share Transformative Ecuador Trip Experience

On January 22, a band of students from Wilmington's Ursuline Academy presented a stirring account of their service trip to Ecuador.

Grace Klous, Amelia Jensen, and Claire Kelly, seniors at the academy, and junior Claire Kelly, spoke to their schoolmates about their experiences. Their aim was to inspire their peers ahead of Catholic Schools Week, which commences on January 29.

Intertwining with the Celebration of St. Angela

The week of activities is also intertwined with celebrations honoring St. Angela, the foundress of the Ursuline Sisters. The presentation by the students coincided with the reverence for the founder, adding a layer of historical significance to their experiences shared.

Experiencing Ecuador through Ursuline's Global Education Initiative

As part of Ursuline's global education initiative, the students engaged in educational activities in the local Ecuadorian communities and participated in reforestation efforts, enriching their understanding of environmental conservation. Their experiences emphasized the academy's commitment to offering its students a world-view educational experience.

Supporting Ecuador post the Impactful Trip

In the wake of this impactful journey, Ursuline's middle school, led by eighth-graders Nicole Boatwright and Maya Malik, is taking the lead in a supply collection drive to support Ecuador. This initiative follows the footsteps of the 12 students and two teachers who spent six days camping in the Ecuadorian woods and immersing themselves in cultural exchanges, such as cooking with the indigenous people.

With no cell phones at their disposal, they relied solely on their Spanish language skills for communication. They encountered local wildlife, including tarantulas and toucans, and while the possibility of encountering snakes was ever-present, they chose to focus their thoughts elsewhere.

The presentation concluded with the younger students at the academy expressing their curiosity about the trip and the experiences of the older students and asking questions. The recounting of the trip served not only as an enlightening experience for the audience but also as a testament to the transformative power of global education initiatives.