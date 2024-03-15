Urgent Call for Economic Reform: VC Champions Funding Boost in Nigerian Universities

Amidst the spiraling economic challenges gripping Nigeria, Prof. Olukayode Ijadunola, Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has made a compelling appeal to the Federal Government to urgently address the country's economic downturn, with a significant focus on the education sector. This call was made during the inaugural Elizade University Bursary Lecture, spotlighting the adverse effects of the economic situation on university education and the future of Nigerian youths.

Deep Dive into Educational and Economic Challenges

The guest lecturer at the event, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, emphasized the necessity of integrating cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence in university management to combat the rising cost of university education. Highlighting the grim reality of government budget allocation for education in Nigeria, which stands at a mere 6.39%—far below UNESCO's recommended minimum of 15%—Olarinde shed light on the dire consequences of insufficient funding. Statistically, only 19.5% of candidates qualify for admission into critical fields such as medicine and surgery, underscoring the wasted potential among Nigerian youths.

The TETFund Debate and Proposed Solutions

One of the solutions proposed during the lecture was the extension of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to private universities, a move that could potentially lower tuition fees, aid infrastructural development, and increase student intake at reduced costs. Olarinde criticized the current exclusion of private universities from TETFund benefits, highlighting the paradox where taxes collected from both public and private entities fund TETFund, yet private universities, crucial for expanding access to quality tertiary education, are left out.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Nigerian University Education

The discussions at the Elizade University Bursary Lecture underscore the critical state of university education in Nigeria, calling for immediate and innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of higher learning institutions and secure the future of the country's youth. The call for economic reform and increased education funding is not just about safeguarding the quality of education but about laying a solid foundation for Nigeria's development and prosperity. As stakeholders await the Federal Government's response, the fate of Nigerian university education hangs in the balance, making the need for action more urgent than ever.