Business

Urban Wood Network Bolsters Leadership, Announces Educational Initiative

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
The Urban Wood Network (UWN), an organization at the forefront of promoting the salvage and reuse of urban trees, has taken a major step towards strengthening its operations. On January 3, the non-profit organization expanded its leadership by welcoming nine new members to its board of directors. The appointments were made from a diverse pool of 21 candidates, all of whom shared the UWN’s commitment to fostering unity among urban wood industry groups and initiatives.

Unity in Diversity

UWN was established in 2017, with an ambitious goal of creating a cohesive community in the urban wood industry. Its membership is a testament to this vision, boasting a wide range of professionals that include arborists, sawyers, lumber suppliers, woodworkers, and other vital stakeholders. These members have been integral to the organization’s quest to boost professional and consumer trust in the urban wood industry through information sharing, collaboration, and connectivity.

An Educational Endeavor

Looking to the future, UWN plans to launch a monthly series of webinars and programs. These educational initiatives are not just aimed at its members but also at other stakeholders involved in urban wood. The series is set to cover current topics in the urban wood field, create opportunities for collaboration across sectors, and demonstrate ways to utilize UWN for business development or expansion.

Carving a Path Forward

The recent appointment of nine new board members and the forthcoming educational series represent a significant milestone for UWN. They serve as a strong indication of the organization’s commitment to its mission and its determination to make a substantial impact on the urban wood industry. As urban trees continue to fall, the UWN stands to ensure their value is recognized and their potential fully realized.

Business Education
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

