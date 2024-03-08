UPRERA Launches Mandatory Training & Certification for Real Estate Agents to Boost Sector Transparency

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has initiated a groundbreaking training and certification program aimed at enhancing the professionalism, transparency, and accountability of real estate agents across the state. This innovative move is designed to elevate the standards within the real estate sector, ensuring agents are well-versed in the RERA Act and UPRERA rules, thereby boosting their credibility among consumers.

Advertisment

Empowering Real Estate Agents

The comprehensive training program is set to commence in April 2024 in Lucknow, targeting both new and existing real estate agents. Participants will undergo an intensive three-day training course covering critical aspects of the RERA Act 2016, UPRERA Rules 2016, and the responsibilities of stakeholders in real estate transactions. A significant focus will be placed on understanding the needs and interests of homebuyers, aiming to foster a more consumer-centric approach in the industry. Following the training, agents will undertake an examination, with successful candidates receiving certification.

Striving for Industry Excellence

Advertisment

According to Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Chairman of UPRERA, the lack of formal training and certification among real estate agents has previously led to challenges within the sector, including transparency and credibility issues. The introduction of this mandatory certification for new agents seeking RERA registration, and the requirement for existing agents to obtain certification within a year, marks a significant step towards professionalizing the field and protecting consumer interests. This initiative is expected to mitigate the adverse impacts observed during the resolution of disputes and complaints within the sector.

Future Implications

This pioneering initiative by UPRERA not only aims to safeguard the interests of homebuyers but also to empower real estate agents by enhancing their knowledge and skills. By setting a high standard for professionalism and accountability, UPRERA is paving the way for a more transparent and consumer-friendly real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh. As the real estate market continues to evolve, such measures are essential for fostering trust and confidence among consumers, thereby contributing to the overall growth and stability of the industry.