UPLB Expands to Davao del Norte with New Agri Environment School, Sky Cable-PLDT Deal Falls Through

The University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) is set to broaden its educational horizon with the establishment of a brand-new satellite campus in Panabo, Davao del Norte, dubbed the UP Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment (UP PSAE). This development comes alongside news of ABS-CBN Corp.'s decision to halt the sale of its Sky Cable broadband business to PLDT Inc., leaving market watchers in a lurch regarding the deal's specifics.

Advertisment

UPLB's Groundbreaking Expansion

The UP PSAE is poised to make a significant impact on agricultural and environmental education in the Philippines. Built on a generous three-hectare land donation from the Floirendo family's Damosa Land, within the Agriya agritourism development, the new campus will offer advanced degrees in agriculture and environment. Damosa Land president Ricardo Lagdameo highlighted the practicality of the new campus for their employees seeking higher education, aiming to retain local talent within Panabo City. The collaboration marks a pivotal step in leveraging the region's agricultural prowess for academic excellence.

Failed Sky Cable-PLDT Transaction

Advertisment

In a surprising turn of events, ABS-CBN Corp. and PLDT Inc. announced the cancellation of their previously planned P6.75-billion deal for the sale of Sky Cable's broadband business. Both parties have been tight-lipped about the specific reasons behind the deal's collapse, citing only unmet closing conditions. PLDT chief legal counsel Marilyn Victorio-Aquino emphasized the desire to move past the failed transaction, leaving industry onlookers with unresolved questions about the deal's underlying issues.

Implications and Future Prospects

UPLB's venture into Davao del Norte with UP PSAE represents a significant stride towards enhancing the Philippines' agricultural and environmental sectors through education. It reflects a growing trend of educational institutions expanding their reach to meet the specialized needs of various industries. Conversely, the aborted Sky Cable-PLDT deal underscores the complexities of major corporate transactions and the unpredictable nature of business negotiations. Both developments signify pivotal moments for their respective sectors, with lasting implications for educational advancement and corporate dynamics in the Philippines.