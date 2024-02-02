Upcoming Events Strengthen Jewish Community in South Orlando and Greater Daytona

The South Orlando and Greater Daytona regions have announced a schedule of religious services and educational events for the Jewish community. This includes daily and weekly services at several congregations, namely Chabad of South Orlando, Congregation Ahavas Yisrael, Congregation Chabad Lubavitch of Greater Daytona, Congregation Ohev Shalom, and Temple Israel.

Cultivating Unity in the Jewish Community

These events and services aim to provide spiritual guidance, educational opportunities, and community support for Jews in the area. A notable event held by the Jewish Chamber in Longwood was a recent breakfast gathering that sought to bring together individuals from various backgrounds to foster collaboration and understanding within the Jewish community. The Hilton Garden Inn is set to host an upcoming after-hours event, featuring free Glatt kosher hors d'oeuvres and a speaker addressing the topic of antisemitism.

Education and Awareness

Also on the agenda are a free six-week course for Jewish high school students titled "Why I Love Israel", the Kabbalah One Class, and various informative sessions addressing antisemitism and civil rights for the Jewish community. These programs are designed to provide students and community members with an enriched understanding of Jewish history, culture, and the contemporary issues they face.

Community Engagement and Support

Additionally, the Roth Family JCC and the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center are hosting a range of events, details of which can be found on their respective websites. These include Morning Minyans, Shabbat candles lighting times, Torah portion, JLI Teens course, COS Men’s Club virtual bridge, Shinshinim Orlando workshop, Shalom Orlando session, Holocaust Center exhibition opening reception, and Temple Israel Shabbat services and dinner.

All these events, services, and educational initiatives form a cohesive effort to strengthen the Jewish community in South Orlando and Greater Daytona, offering a platform for spiritual growth, learning, and unity.