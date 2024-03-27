UOG's Guam CEDDERS Marks 30 Years of Developmental Disabilities Support in Micronesia

March is designated as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and as this month comes to a close, the University of Guam Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Service (Guam CEDDERS) is celebrated for its over 30 years of service to the disabilities communities in Guam and Micronesia. Established in 1993, Guam CEDDERS has been at the forefront of providing support, training, and research for individuals with developmental disabilities, making a significant impact on nearly one in three Guamanians.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

Guam CEDDERS has played a crucial role in enhancing the quality of education for individuals with developmental disabilities through comprehensive training programs for educators. By partnering with institutions like the University of Massachusetts-Boston, Guam CEDDERS has facilitated scholarships for graduate students aiming to specialize in special education. This initiative not only elevates the standard of education but also ensures that students with vision impairments receive the dedicated support they need.

Advancing Assistive Technology

The center's commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities extends to the realm of assistive technology (AT). Through the Guam System for Assistive Technology (GSAT), Guam CEDDERS raises awareness and provides access to AT devices that enable individuals to lead more independent lives. The upcoming AT Expo in April 2023 serves as a platform to showcase the latest in assistive technology, offering valuable resources to the community.

Fostering Community Connections

Guam CEDDERS's impact is deeply rooted in its strong connections with the community. By working closely with local agencies and the Department of Education, the center ensures that its programs and initiatives are aligned with the needs of individuals with disabilities. The collaborative approach has not only facilitated the development of effective training and educational programs but has also generated over $135 million in funding from federal grants and contracts, furthering the cause of developmental disability awareness and support.

As Guam CEDDERS celebrates 30 years of dedicated service, its achievements underscore the importance of community, collaboration, and commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. The center's ongoing efforts to provide education, support, and access to assistive technology continue to make a profound difference in the lives of many, reinforcing the value of inclusivity and empowerment in building a more accessible world.