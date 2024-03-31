UOG's 4th Annual STEM Conference Showcases Student Innovations, Promotes Women in STEM

On March 30, 2024, the University of Guam (UOG) Calvo Field House buzzed with excitement as it hosted the 4th Annual STEM Conference, marking a significant event in the academic calendar. Shaianne Awa, Nico Valencia, and emcee Kyle Mandapat led the event, presenting a certificate of appreciation to UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez for her unwavering support. This conference not only highlighted student achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) but also emphasized the importance of inclusivity and diversity in these fields.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Innovators

Organized by UOG's College of Natural and Applied Sciences, the conference served as a dynamic platform for students and educators. Nathan Paz, a fourth-year biology major and key volunteer, highlighted the event's role in showcasing student research and organizational contributions to STEM. Jazmin Samonte, media co-chair and a chemistry-biology major, stressed the importance of interactive sessions and workshops in fostering networking and skill development among participants.

Challenging Stereotypes, Inspiring Change

Advertisment

The conference featured a range of topics, from sustainable environmental practices to public health research, engaging both college and high school students. Day one focused on career pathways in medicine and marine biology's role in Guam's ecosystem, while day two delved into biocultural diversity and waste management strategies. Through student-led presentations and keynote speeches, the event challenged stereotypes and inspired attendees to pursue careers in STEM fields, with a special focus on promoting women's participation.

A Commitment to STEM Education

UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez's opening remarks underscored the university's commitment to STEM education and the provision of scholarship opportunities. The conference's success signals UOG's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and inclusivity in STEM, encouraging students to explore opportunities beyond academic achievements. With the conclusion of this year's event, UOG looks forward to nurturing future cohorts of STEM enthusiasts and professionals.