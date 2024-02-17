UODA CMS Alumni Association: Empowering the Next Generation of Media Professionals

In a significant stride towards fostering a vibrant community of media professionals and scholars, the University of Development Alternative (UODA) Communication and Media Studies (CMS) department witnessed the birth of a new chapter in its history. The formation of the UODA CMS Alumni Association (UCAA) marks a milestone not just for the alumni but for future generations of students aspiring to make their mark in the worlds of journalism and mass communication. Spearheaded by a triumvirate of visionary leaders - Ashikur Rahman, Kushal Yasir, and Mahadi Hasan - the association aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional excellence.

Empowering the Next Generation

Under the stewardship of Ashikur Rahman as president, Kushal Yasir as general secretary, and Mahadi Hasan as treasurer, UCAA is set to embark on an ambitious journey. One of its cornerstone initiatives is the publication of an annual magazine dedicated to communication and mass media. This publication is envisioned not just as a showcase of the alumni's achievements but as a beacon for current students, illuminating the path from academia to industry. Beyond the printed word, the association plans to organize a series of events - including rallies, seminars, and exhibitions - designed to hone the professional skills of budding journalists and media practitioners.

Building Bridges Between Academia and Industry

The launch event, held in Dhanmondi, was more than a ceremonial gathering; it was a clarion call for alumni to contribute to enhancing the standard of education within the CMS department. The UCAA's commitment to educational excellence is further underscored by its plans to introduce scholarships and student loans for deserving students. By easing the financial burden on students, the association not only opens the door to higher education for many but also ensures that financial constraints do not stifle talent and ambition.

A Vision for the Future

The UODA CMS Alumni Association is not just looking inward but forward. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, UCAA aims to not only support its members but also to raise the bar for the entire field of communication and media studies. The association's holistic approach - encompassing financial support, skill enhancement, and a platform for showcasing achievements - sets a new standard for what an alumni association can achieve. With a 27-member executive committee at the helm, the UCAA is poised to become a pivotal force in shaping the future of media education and practice.

As we witness the inauguration of the UODA CMS Alumni Association, it's clear that this is more than just a celebratory moment. It's a promise of commitment to the advancement of the communication and mass media fields, a pledge to support the next generation of professionals, and a testament to the enduring spirit of the UODA community. With a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future, the UCAA is set to make a significant impact on both its members and the broader media landscape.