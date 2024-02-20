Unveiling the Truth: A Deep Dive into the Circle of Nations School and the Bureau of Indian Education

In the quiet town of Wahpeton, N.D., nestled near the Minnesota state line, lies the Circle of Nations boarding school. This sprawling 50-acre campus is more than just a facility; it's a beacon of hope for many Native American families seeking quality education for their children. In late 2023, an exclusive visit to this institution provided an in-depth look at its operations, challenges, and the broader context of the Bureau of Indian Education's (BIE) role in shaping the future of Indigenous education in the United States.

Transparency at the Forefront

Chris Kappes, Circle of Nations residential director, led the tour, showcasing the boys' dormitory adorned with Christmas decorations, classrooms buzzing with activity, and outdoor spaces where students can play and connect with their heritage. Kappes emphasized the school's commitment to transparency and openness. "We're not trying to hide anything," he stated, underlining a desire to expose visitors to the school's unique environment, one that nurtures the cultural identity and academic growth of its students.

Addressing a Painful Legacy

The visit is part of a broader investigative series by Lee Enterprises, focusing on student welfare within the BIE. This initiative aims to peel back the layers of secrecy and bureaucracy that have historically shrouded the federal agency and its network of schools. Circle of Nations, like many BIE institutions, confronts a challenging legacy. Once part of the controversial Indian boarding school system that sought to assimilate Indigenous children into mainstream American culture, often at the cost of their identities and well-being, today's Circle of Nations strives to rewrite this narrative.

Tanner Rabbithead, CEO of Circle of Nations, acknowledges the dark chapters of the past but is adamant about moving forward. "Those issues are in the past now," he asserts, highlighting the school's efforts to provide a safe, supportive, and culturally rich learning environment. Yet, allegations of abuse and neglect within the BIE and at Circle of Nations itself have raised questions about how much has truly changed.

The series reveals incidents that suggest persistent problems in ensuring student safety and well-being. In 2017, a lawsuit claimed a student was raped at Circle of Nations, accusing the BIE of failing to provide adequate supervision and a safe environment. Although a judge dismissed the case due to jurisdictional issues, it underscored ongoing concerns about student welfare. Furthermore, in 2018, the tragic suicide of a 13-year-old at the school led to allegations from former employees about a lack of child protection, hinting at deeper systemic issues.