Unraveling the Taylor Swift Phenomenon: A New Course Explores Gender and Communication

Penn State Berks, a campus nestled in the heart of Berks County, has unveiled an innovative course for the fall 2024 semester. Titled "Taylor Swift, Gender, and Communication," the class will delve into the multifaceted impact of Taylor Swift, an artist who has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry but also sparked conversations around gender and communication.

A Course Steeped in Cultural Significance

The course, developed and taught by Michele Ramsey, an associate professor with a deep understanding of gender in the media, women's rights rhetoric, and social movement rhetoric, promises to be a compelling exploration. It will scrutinize the ideological power of the media, tracing the evolution of Swift's messages in her songs, and examining the empowerment of fans from diverse age ranges and demographics.

With 100 seats available, half of them are reserved for current Berks students, while the other half will be open to incoming first-year students. This cross-listed course will fall under both the communication arts and sciences and women's studies departments, reflecting its interdisciplinary nature.

A Rare Opportunity in Swift's Hometown

Ramsey underscored the uniqueness of offering such a course in Swift's hometown of Wyomissing, Pa., also located in Berks County. She expressed her belief that this would enhance the relevance and significance for the students who will attend, providing a rare opportunity to study a global icon in the context of her roots.

The course aims to equip students with a more profound comprehension of the expectations and pressures placed on women in our culture. By examining Swift's journey, Ramsey hopes to foster a nuanced understanding of gender dynamics and communication strategies.

The course will delve into Swift's rise to fame, her artistic evolution, and her influence on popular culture. It will explore how she has navigated the music industry, her strategic use of social media, and her role as a cultural ambassador.

Moreover, it will investigate the complex relationship between Swift and the media, analyzing how her image has been constructed, deconstructed, and reconstructed over time. It will also examine the role of fan culture and the impact of Swift's music on her audience.