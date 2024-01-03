en English
Unraveling the Language-Gesture Connection: A Study on Non-Verbal Communication

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
In a groundbreaking study, psychological scientist Seyda Ozcaliskan of Georgia State University delves into the fascinating interplay between language and non-verbal communication. A meticulously chosen group of 100 children, aged 3 to 12 years, were at the heart of this research. The cohort was evenly split between native English speakers and native Turkish speakers, representing linguistic diversity. The choice of these particular languages was strategic, as each showcases distinct structural approaches to event descriptions.

Language & Gestures: A Coordinated Dance

The children were tasked with a unique experiment: they had to describe an action using both words and hand movements, then repeat the same action description using only silent gestures. The findings were startling—when speaking and gesturing, the children’s hand movements mirrored the patterns of their native language. This suggested a coordinated dance between verbal expressions and non-verbal cues, influenced heavily by linguistic roots.

Unveiling a Universal Non-Verbal Code?

However, a turn of events unfolded when language was taken out of the equation. As the children described actions solely through silent gestures, their movements bore a striking similarity, irrespective of their native language. This uniformity of gestures echoed earlier findings involving blind English and Turkish speakers. The researchers propose that this might be a clue pointing towards a universal non-verbal communication system, which is shaped and altered as one learns a language.

Opening Doors to New Avenues of Research

While these findings are considered preliminary, given the limited scope of the data, they lay a promising foundation for further exploration into non-verbal communication and its potential universality. The implications of this study could reach far and wide, from improving communication systems for air traffic control to enhancing technological design to better support non-verbal cues, especially for individuals with autism.

Education Science & Technology
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

